Education is the only way to overcome poverty: Narayana

Nellore: While saying that education is only the way to overcome poverty, Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana has asserted that coalition government is promoting quality education to the poor .

The M&U minister along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara and state Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz has laid the foundation stone for construction of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International School(APJAKIS) at Waqf Board land at Parameswari Nagar in the city here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said that as part of this initiative government has designed Venkatagiri Raja's High School (VR high school). with international standards and it was recently inaugurated by Human Resources Development(HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh.

The Minister disclosed that government putting efforts to design all 14 schools in the city run by nellore municipal corporation on the line of VR Municipal Corporation High School(VRMCHS) with the financial assistance of philonthrapists in coming days. The Minister disclosed that Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh came forward to extend Rs 20 crore financial assistance for construction of Dr APJAKIS.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has lauded that it was a great thing to construct APJAKIS with international standards in Waqf Board land. The MP said that providing Waqf Board property for schools witnessed the coalition government's commitment over development of minorities.

Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz said that previous governments totally neglected the welfare of minorities NS instead they utilised them as vote bank.

He lauded that it was the coaliation government headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu giving top priority to minorities for their development in all fronts.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy Incharge Mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav, Deputy Mayor SK. Tahaseen, Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Mufthi, and others were present.