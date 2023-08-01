Collector reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds in Ongole. He held a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate here on Monday. The Collector ordered the officials to make arrangements in such a way that there would be no inconvenience to the public, even if it rains during the celebrations. He ordered them to prepare tableaus and arrange exhibitions on the welfare and development programmes by the government.

The officials were asked to send invitations to the guests, chairmen and directors of various corporations, and family members of the freedom fighters. He ordered them to make enough arrangements to keep the premises clean, provide snacks and drinking water to the people attending the celebrations, and make sure emergency medical support is also available. As it is around two weeks of time for the Independence Day celebrations, Collector Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to focus on making foolproof arrangements.

Joint Collector K Srinivasulu, Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, DRO R Srilatha and higher officials of various departments also participated in the meeting.