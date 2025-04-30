Collector reviews city sanitation measures

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed the municipal authorities to pay special attention to sanitation management in Kurnool city and implement improved measures. Addressing officials during a review meeting held at the collectorate Conference Hall on Tuesday, the collector expressed concern over complaints regarding unsatisfactory sanitation conditions in the city. He instructed coordination with the Lead District Manager to provide auto-rickshaws through loans to the 91 drivers previously involved in garbage collection. This initiative aims not only to offer them employment but also to improve cleanliness across the city. The collector reviewed operations of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation, and water supply preparedness, noting that special efforts had been made to ensure sufficient water availability in all summer storage tanks by April 15. He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the summer and carry out immediate repairs on non-functional hand bore wells.

Explaining the importance of efficient drinking water supply and sanitation, the collector said that these are essential to building a positive image for the city administration.

He also called for the speedy and systematic execution of development works being undertaken through various schemes such as General Funds, National Clean Air Programme, Smart City Corporation, IIITDM, and AMRUT. In particular, he stressed the timely completion of the Master Plan Road works.

As part of mosquito control measures, the collector ordered the use of drones to spray mosquito repellent oil in the Handri river and other vulnerable areas, urging that these efforts be institutionalized annually. He also instructed that detailed documentation be maintained, including the distance covered and costs incurred. The collector warned that negative reports regarding municipal department officials were surfacing and urged greater accountability. He directed the Municipal Commissioner to conduct coordination meetings with staff to ensure proper functioning across departments.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Babu presented a detailed overview of ongoing municipal activities through a PowerPoint presentation. The meeting was attended by SE Rajasekhar, MHO Vishweshwara Reddy, the city planner, AEs, and other municipal staff.