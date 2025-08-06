Collector reviews failed payments of Annadata Sukhibhava

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector P Prasanthi conducted a review meeting on the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava - PM Kisan Yojana’ payments, instructing officials to submit a comprehensive report on why funds were not credited to some categories of farmers in the first phase.

The meeting was held at the Collector’s office with joint collector S Chinna Ramudu and officials from the agriculture, revenue, and other departments participating.

Recognising the need to identify the “failed” categories where funds were not deposited, the collector directed officials to prepare a detailed report identifying discrepancies at the Gram Panchayat and Rythu Seva Kendra levels.

The identified reasons for payment failures include mismatching Aadhaar details, lack of bank account linkage, pending NPCI payments, deceased beneficiaries, notional khatha (temporary land ownership certificates), land disputes, un-surveyed lands, and joint LPM transactions. She emphasised that these issues must be resolved at the Tahsildar level without any negligence. She also advised taking steps to ensure that the heirs of deceased beneficiaries apply for mutation.

The collector stressed the need for a swift record verification process in all mandals, with the coordination of the revenue and agriculture departments. She clarified that eligible farmers who didn’t receive funds in the first phase due to various reasons will receive both the first and second phase payments combined during the second phase’s fund release. Officials were instructed to prepare detailed reports, analysing the reasons for payment failures survey number-wise. The meeting was attended by District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, EDMC Satish and others.