Collector S Dilli Rao celebrates Sankranti at home

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao along with the family members, officials and the staff of district administration celebrated the Sankranti at his residence on Sunday. Attired in Telugu traditional dress, collector Dilli Rao greeted the staff and the guests and joyfully celebrated the festival.

Collector urged the district administration to rededicate their services and efforts for the development of the district. He told the district administration staff to ensure that the development and welfare measures should reach every individual in the district.

He said that he had prayed for the all-round development of the district in all spheres like agriculture, education, employment, medical and health and industrial sectors. He wished the people of NTR district on the occasion of Sankranti. Bhogi fire was lit at the residence to mark the first day of the Sankranti festival. Decorated bulls (Gangireddulu) were brought to the residence and the house was decorated with Rangoli.

P Prashanti, the collector of West Godavari district and wife of Dilli Rao joyfully participated in the Bhogi celebrations. Gifts were presented to Haridasu and other visitors.