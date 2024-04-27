Cong in strong position in 88 seats in India after 2nd round of LS polls: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Saturday said the voting pattern in the last two phases of the Lok Sabha elections indicated that the people want change at the Centre.

The former Chief Minister said that the Congress gave a tough fight in the two rounds of polling and was in a strong position in nearly 88 seats across the country.

"The Congress is in a very strong position in 88 seats across the country including 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh," Kamal Nath said.

He added, "It has become clear that the people of the country have rejected the politics of hatred."

Kamal Nath, who campaigned extensively in Chhindwara seat to ensure a second victory for his son Nakul Nath, said the Congress was in a strong position in six out of the 12 seats that have gone to polls in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had asserted that the Congress would win at least 12 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Kamal Nath, who is the senior most Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh and headed the party from 2018 to 2023, remained confined to Chhindwara.

Despite the fact that polling in Chhindwara was over in the first phase, Kamal Nath is yet to campaign in any other constituency in the state.

After a stunning loss in the Assembly elections held in November last year, Kamal Nath was replaced with Jitu Patwari as state Congress chief.

Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, who during the Assembly polls led the campaign from the front along with Kamal Nath, is also yet to visit Madhya Pradesh for campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka Gandhi will address her first public rally for the Lok Sabha elections in Morena on May 2.