Collector seeks report on Budameru encroachments

Vijayawada: In order to find a lasting solution to the Budameru floods in future, the State government has been giving top priority to prepare a comprehensive record on the encroachments that caused hindrance to the easy flow of water.

District Collector Dr G Srijana instructed the officials of Survey, Land Records, Irrigation, VMC and Revenue departments to prepare a comprehensive record of encroachments in the various survey numbers by personally visiting the field.

Addressing the officials of departments concerned at the Collectorate here on Friday, the Collector said that about 40,000 cusecs of water had flown into the Budameru due to heavy downpour in the upstream of the region resulting in the submergence of various parts of the city leaving over two lakh families in the lurch.

She recalled that the Chief Minister personally supervised the rehabilitation and repairs to the breaches by staying in the Collectorate for 10 days.

The Chief Minister announced ‘Operation Budameru’ to find a permanent solution to the problem which necessitates the removal of encroachments in the Budameru region. The State government is ready to remove encroachments on war-footing. She instructed the officials to prepare the actual details of encroachments along with the survey numbers.

The officials should coordinate with Revenue, Panchayat Raj and other departments while preparing the report on encroachments.

The Collector pointed out that it is important to strengthen the bund of Budameru to prevent breaches to Budameru Diversion Channel (BDC). It is also important to undertake desilting to improve the capacity to discharge flood water.

Survey and Land Records assistant director Srinivasu, chief city planner of VMC GVGSV Prasad and others participated.