Collector sets timeline for lakes' beautification, TUDA projects

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed the officials to speed up lake development, master plan roads and TUDA Towers works, setting clear priorities and deadlines during a review meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting, conducted at the TUDA conference hall, was attended by TUDA Chairman Divakar Reddy and TUDA Vice-Chairman and Joint Collector R Govinda Rao. The focus was on beautification of 20 lakes in Tirupati city, development works in Settipalli, progress of master plan roads and the status of TUDA Towers.

The Collector said that as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, 20 lakes in the city must be developed and beautified. He directed officials to lay a 5-kilometre pipeline from Peruru Lake to Avilala Lake and give first priority to Avilala Lake development. These works should begin before the summer season. He also asked officials to complete master plan roads in the district, including those under the Settipalli development project, at the earliest.

Reviewing TUDA Towers, the Collector said the project, consisting of 12 floors with 234 commercial plots and 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK units, should be completed without delay. The commercial space should be finished by March and a detailed progress report has to be submitted.

TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy said funds have been allocated for the 5-kilometre channel between Peruru and Avilala lakes and for bund strengthening works. Plans include a 14-metre-wide walking and jogging track, a sports complex and speed boats to promote tourism. He also asked officials to speed up plastering, sub-station and beautification works relating to TUDA Towers.

Joint Collector R Govinda Rao said an Integrated Storm Water Management Plan will be implemented to reduce flood risk in the city. He directed TUDA officials to coordinate with the Irrigation Department to improve flood control measures.

Irrigation SE Venkateswara Prasad, TUDA Secretary Srikanth Babu, TUDA SE K Ravindraiah, Chief Planning Officer Devi Kumari, Land Acquisition Officer Sujana and other officials attended the meeting.