Collector Sumeet Kumar urges people to take shelter in safe places

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar ordered the entire district administration to be alert on Friday night as the water level at Bhadrachalam is currently at 70 feet and likely to rise to 73 feet by midnight. He appealed the people not to worry and to move to safe places immediately. He said that they are bringing and supplying food to the flood victims from Rajahmundry by chopper.

A special WhatsApp group has been set up for flood monitoring. He said that the flood victims were moved from Tekula Boru village to a safe area and 650 flood victims were moved to Kula Gutta in two boats.

The collector said that a disabled woman trapped in a net in VR Puram has been sent to a safe place. It is said that Yetapaka is in a state of danger and if another three feet of water comes, the whole village will be submerged. All the people were ordered to move to safer places.

Teams were sent to rescue ten people who were climbing a tree in Kuyuguru village and screaming for their lives. Kunavaram Tahsildar informed that Kunavaram and Tekulaboru villages have been completely evacuated. Angi Sandhya, a pregnant woman from Chopalli village who was caught in the floods, was rescued and taken to Chinturu Area Hospital for treatment.