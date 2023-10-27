Collector Sumit Kumar asked Officials to expedite Jal Jeevan Mission works

Paderu (ASR District): District collector Sumit Kumar asked officials to speed up works of various drinking water schemes undertaken under Jal Jeevan Mission in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

He reviewed the progress of various works sanctioned under GO Nos 56, 8181, and 918 at a meeting held in the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed the officials to complete the work quickly and make water supply available for people.

Officials are told to consider the completion of first phase works and pay advance only if the source is available and the pipeline is laid and full bill will be paid after the work is completed.

He said that tenders should be called immediately for the works that have not started. The tenders should be opened in time and contractor should be assigned with work. He said that there are guidelines to assign only five works to a contractor but to overcome difficulties at the field level, each contractor will be allowed up to 10 works, he said.

However, it has been clarified that the works should not be handed over to the sub-contractor and the contractor should do them himself.

He said that 2,260 works have been sanctioned under GO 8181 while 575 works are pending. The quality check should be done quickly, he added.

A total of 3,325 works have been sanctioned under GO 56 while 325 works are pending, he said. As 1,300 works have been sanctioned under GO 918, the collector has directed the officials to invite tenders for the remaining works excluding the works taken up through the nomination method.

Jaljeevan Mission Executive Engineer Leela Krishna, Assistant Engineers of 11 mandals of Paderu Division, Assistant Engineers of 11 mandals of Rampachodavaram Division and Chinturu ITDA Project Officer Chaitanya were present.