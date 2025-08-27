Collector: Use clay Ganesh idols to protect environment

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, urged the public to use only eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

He emphasized the importance of environmental conservation while distributing clay Ganesh idols to the public at a special awareness programme held near the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Regional Office in Ramnagar, Anantapur.

The initiative, titled “Let’s Worship Clay Ganesh-Let’s Protect the Environment,” aimed to raise awareness on the harmful effects of plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.

The Collector highlighted that PoP idols pollute water bodies and damage aquatic ecosystems. He encouraged citizens to make environmentally responsible choices and lauded the APPCB’s efforts in promoting sustainable celebrations by distributing eco-friendly idols free of cost. Speaking at the event, APPCB Environmental Engineer BY Muni Prasad informed that around 3,000 clay Ganesh idols are being distributed through a dedicated awareness stall set up near the APPCB office in Ramnagar. The initiative is part of the board’s larger effort to encourage pollution-free festivities and promote public awareness.

Tahsildar Harikumar and APPCB officials also participated in the programme, reinforcing the collective message of environmental protection through responsible celebration practices.

This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable festivities in the district, with officials appealing to the public to choose clay idols and contribute to safeguarding nature.