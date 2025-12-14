Life @50 can be engaging and rewarding!

Visakhapatnam: If you think women at 50 should slow down a bit, travel less and relax longer, Suparna Dutta emphasises that it is the time to shift focus on well-being, staying active and engaging in artforms that one is passionate about. Suparna’s curiosity to learn, improvise, experiment and integrate contemporary elements in her choreography as a dancer and teacher made her emerge as one of the top 10 finalists in the ‘Khyaal 50 Above 50’ national-level talent show in the dancing superstar of the year category. Recalling her recent participation in the senior talent hunt event, Suparna says that the platform provided her an opportunity to meet actors like Rohini Hattangadi and Rakesh Bedi, top Classical dancers, among others.

The Visakhapatnam-based Kuchupidi dancer began picking up the classical dance form after her marriage and at the age of 37. A disciple of Bala Kondala Rao, she says that she got a chance to achieve her goals in her 30s. “I pursued M.Sc. (Chemistry), diploma in Kuchipudi from Andhra University and learnt Kuchipudi from ‘Bala Akka’ after my marriage. Fortunately, my husband Aloke Dutta supported and encouraged me to realise my dreams,” says Suparna Dutta, mother of two sons. Under the banner of ‘Nritta,’ a school of Kuchipudi dance, Suparna has been training children in Classical and contemporary dance forms. Although Suparna has been training students in Classical dance form for the past five years, she likes to experiment with a fusion of Classical and contemporary elements by integrating them in her choreography so that it not just caters to wider audiences but also piques learners’ interest.

Even as many women prefer slowing down at 50, Suparna stresses that it is the time to focus more on ‘self-care’. “However, staying healthy and happy is not associated with age as they should be an integral part of one’s life. Self-care does not cost anything much. All it requires is consistent effort and time,” she asserts.