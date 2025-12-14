409 degrees awarded to students at 5th convocation of CUTM

Vizianagaram: Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) hosted its 5th convocation ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was graced by Dr SN Sabat, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, and Sankaran Naren, chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential AMC.

Addressing the graduating students, SN Sabat lauded the Centurion University for setting exemplary standards in practical, hands-on, and globally relevant skill education.

Describing the university as a benchmark institution, he underlined the pivotal role of youth in building a developed India and urged students to pursue their ambitions with integrity, strong values, and a spirit of nation building.

In his keynote address, Sankaran Naren highlighted the transformative impact of rapid technological advancements over the past three decades.

He observed that emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, gene therapy and biotechnology will profoundly shape the future, cautioning that individuals and societies must continuously adapt to remain relevant. He encouraged students to embrace innovation and change with openness and confidence.

Presiding over the ceremony, Chancellor Prof GSN Raju praised Centurion University as a centre of excellence in skill-oriented education. He commended the visionary leadership of the founders, Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra and Prof. DN Rao, and inspired graduates to face life’s challenges with courage, discipline, and determination. During the convocation, 409 degrees were awarded, including 6 Ph.Ds. The university also conferred 14 gold medals to academic achievers and presented cash prizes to eight students for outstanding performance. Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanta Kumar Mohanty outlined the university’s recent achievements, including Centurion’s participation at the 62nd Design and Automation Conference held in San Francisco, USA.