Collector Vinod gets Swachh Andhra (Rural) Best performance award
Anantapur District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V was honored with the State-Level Best Performance Award for the effective implementation of the Swachh Andhra (Rural) programme.
Anantapur: Anantapur District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V was honored with the State-Level Best Performance Award for the effective implementation of the Swachh Andhra (Rural) programme. The award was presented by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the National Panchayati Raj Day – 2025 celebrations held on Thursday at the CK Convention Hall in Mangalagiri, under the aegis of the Panchayati Raj Department.
Under the leadership of Dr. Vinod Kumar, all Gram Panchayats in Anantapur district were successfully transformed into ODF Plus model villages, showcasing exemplary performance in rural sanitation initiatives. In recognition of these significant achievements, the state government declared him the recipient of the top award on Wednesday, followed by a formal presentation on Thursday.
Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T.S. Chetan was also presented with the Best Performance Award for outstanding work in the same category.