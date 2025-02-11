Comedy playlet competition concludes

Vijayawada: The 27th annual comedy playlet competition organised by Sumadhura Kala Niketan concluded at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday.

On the concluding day, two playlets were showcased. A playlet ‘Prema-Picchi’ delved into the humorous aspects of love-induced madness, presenting a satirical take on romantic relationships. This was presented by Young theatre organisation, Vijayawada.

It was written by Gopi Vallabh and directed by R Vasudeva Rao. The second playlet ‘Avesamlo Aanandam’ was scribbled by Malladi Ravi Kiran and directed by Manjunath.

Along with competitive playlets, to foster young talent, two short playlets were presented by students-- “Kadam Kadam Par” performed by students from PB Siddhartha College, and another one “Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum” staged by students from PB Siddhartha Mahila College.

In recognition of his extensive contributions to theatre, film, and television, the prestigious Jandhyala Memorial Award was bestowed upon senior artiste U Subbaraya Sarma. This award honours the legacy of the renowned writer and director Jandhyala, celebrating excellence in the performing arts.

The felicitation ceremony was presided over by Samanthapudi Narasaraju, President of Sumadhura Kala Niketan.

Mandali Budha Prasad, MLA, Vellanki Nagabhushanam, Vice-President of Siddhartha Academy, Dr MC Das, P Suryanarayana Murthy, D Rama Koteswara Rao, theatre activist, Koneti Subba Raju, actor, director and Parishad organiser, Tirupati, and others were present.