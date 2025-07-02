  • Menu
Commissioner directs officials not allow unauthorised construction

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inspecting various localities in Tirupati on Tuesday

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Tuesday urged the officials not to allow unauthorised constructions and any buildings without plan approval and take action if found without it.

The commissioner along with town planning and health department officials inspected various divisions including Siva Jyothi Nagar, Pragati Nagar, Ayyappa Colony area to inspect the buildings under construction, development works, and sanitation in the city.

The residents of Siva Jyothi Nagar brought to Commissioner notice that public boozing is rampant in some of the roads which were widened recently and in many other roads the pot holes remain unfilled despite complained many times.

He assured the residents that police help will be requisitioned to prevent vehicle parking on the toads and the concern department will take up cleaning of the drains and also rectifying the pot holes.

She wanted the officials to inspect under construction buildings on a daily basis to ensure no violation and if found any unauthorized construction not to hesitate to remove them.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, DE Ramana, Silpa, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Murthy, Surveyor Koteswar Rao were present.

