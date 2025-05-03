Commissioner directs officials to focus on PGRS

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y. O. Nandan has directed the officials to concentrate over addressing the petitions being received in Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS).

The Commissioner has conducted meeting with departments heads, senior assistants, junior assistants of all departments at Command Control Centre (CCC) in the corporation building here on Friday.

While questioning the credibility of the officials of their failure in addressing representations in time bound manner, the commissioner has pointed out that such type of negligence causes prevail unrest among the petitioners.

He pointed out that the petitioners are repeatedly rounding the office to know their status of representation due to lack of proper communication from the consent departments.

While saying that government is giving top priority for the petitions received during PGRS, the commissioner has directed departments to feel responsible for dispatching the representations related to various services by effectively implementing the Service Level Agreement (SLA) in the interest of public.

He directed the legal cell division officials to show special attention for disposal of court cases without delay.

The commissioner directed officials to compulsory enroll the facial recognition-based attendance tracking through implementation APFRS app initiated by the government.

Nellore Municipal Corporation Manager Inaitullah, and others were present.