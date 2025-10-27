Commissioner inspects sanitation works

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation commissioner Rahul Meena instructed public health officials and staff to focus specifically on keeping the city clean at all times. He toured the VL Puram area in the early hours of Sunday.

The Commissioner inspected the artifacts made from solid waste at the local Sanitary Inspector’s office. He checked the attendance register of the sanitation workers and inquired about their duty times. Later, he spoke with the staff, advising them to regularly create awareness among the ward residents about sanitation activities and ensure a positive response from the public. He stressed that cent percent door-to-door waste collection must be achieved.

Commissioner Meena gave directives regarding cleanliness and public health. He stated that there should be no waste on the roads. Silt in the drains must be removed regularly. Oil balls must be deployed in areas with stagnant sewage water to control mosquitoes. He also ordered the concerned officials to provide necessary tools to the sanitation workers.

The Commissioner stated that the aim is to move forward with the objective of providing a healthy and clean environment for every person in the city. Accompanying him were Health Officer Vinutna, other officials, and sanitation staff.