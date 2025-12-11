Commissioner slaps red notice on tax defaulters

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has directed revenue officials to take strict action against long-term tax defaulters in the city and to issue red notices to those who have not paid their taxes for a long time and to recover the outstanding amounts immediately.

Commissioner N Mourya held a meeting with revenue officials and secretariat staff here on Wednesday to review the tax collection status across wards. - Officials presented details about pending tax dues in different areas.

She ordered the officials to identify all cases of overdue taxes and issue red notices without delay. She warned that if defaulters fail to respond, their water and electricity connections should be disconnected.

Secretariat staff were asked to inspect all properties in their wards to ensure government dues are also collected promptly.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of timely collection of all types of taxes and stressed that officials must perform their duties efficiently.

She urged officials to report any difficulties to higher authorities hb for quick resolution.

Mourya also warned that strict departmental action would be taken against anyone neglecting their responsibilities in tax recovery.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, ROs Sethu Madhav, Ravi were present.