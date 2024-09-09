Committed to protecting cadre’s interests: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy stated that he is committed for protecting the interests of party cadres in the constituency. He welcomed YSRCP leaders from Padarupalli of 23rd division of Nellore Municipal Corporation into the TDP here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that it is good sign that these leaders, who were once his followers and later left him due to differences and joined YSRCP, again returning. “I am not insulting either BJP or JSP leaders by welcoming YSRCP leaders into TDP. My aim is only to strengthen the party by considering all leaders as my family members,’ he added.

The MLA said that YSRCP is almost empty in the district with 90 per cent of the functionaries leaving the party and joining TDP after 2024 elections. He recalled that when he was YSRCP MLA of Nellore Rural constituency in 2019, as many as 26 corporators from Nellore Municipal Corporation, 18 sarpanches from Nellore Rural mandal, 12 MPTCS and one ZPTC were elected from the constituency. He vowed to strive hard to secure the same result in the coming corporation and ZPTC, MPTC elections.

Later, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy laid foundation stone for the development of park at a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in 29th division.Party leaders Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, D Srinivasulu Reddy, P Sudhakar Reddy, M Madhu and others were present.