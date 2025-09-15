Committed to safeguard assets of Godugupet temple

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the assets of Sri Bhunila Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Godugupet, Machilipatnam. Also, they assured that they will take steps to generate income for the temple’s development.

On Sunday, Minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana, Swachhandra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, and members of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada visited the temple along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni. Priests and the temple committee, with Vedic chants and auspicious rituals, welcomed them. Special pujas were performed, and Prasadam was distributed to all participants.

As part of the programme, representatives of the Vijayawada Utsav Committee presented a cheque of Rs 45 lakh at the deity’s feet for using 40 acres of temple land at Gollapudi, near Vijayawada, for 56 days during the upcoming Vijayawada Utsav and Dasara Sarannavaratri festivities scheduled from September 22 to October 2. The agreement, made under the supervision of the district Collector, also included a payment of Rs 15 lakh to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kollu Ravindra dismissed rumours that the Godugupet temple lands located at Gollapudi near Vijayawada had been leased for 99 years, clarifying that the land is being used temporarily with formal agreements in place. “For decades, these lands have generated no income. By permitting the Vijayawada Utsav, the temple not only gains revenue but also ensures that its lands are protected,” he said.

The Minister further announced that fencing would be installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore to safeguard temple properties and that legal disputes concerning 7 acres would be resolved at the earliest. He emphasised that protecting temple lands was their foremost responsibility, alongside creating sustainable income streams for the temple’s growth.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath underlined that the Vijayawada Utsav was aimed at celebrating Telugu culture and arts while positioning Vijayawada as a cultural tourism hub, much like Mysore during Dasara celebrations. “It is unfortunate that misconceptions are being spread about temple lands. This decision was taken in consultation with the temple committee to benefit the temple and the community,” he said.

The programme was attended by DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, former Machilipatnam Municipal Chairman Baba Prasad, temple committee chairman Vadlamudi Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, and other members of the Godugupet Venkateswara Swamy Temple Committee.