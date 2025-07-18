Common Incubation Centre at IIT Tirupati to boost food processing

Tirupati: Union minister for food processing industries (MoFPI) Chirag Paswan said that the newly-established Common Incubation Centre (CIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati is a model initiative that supports the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of doubling farmers’ income. The minister inaugurated the facility virtually on Thursday and addressed the gathering at IIT Tirupati.

District collector Dr S Venkateswar, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, IIT Tirupati director Prof K N Satyanarayana, MoFPI joint secretary Devesh Dayal, state government’s food processing secretary Chiranjeevi Chowdary and several others participated in the event.

The CIC is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the Chittoor and Tirupati regions, with a special focus on the food processing sector. The facility is designed to facilitate value addition and processing of locally abundant produce like tomatoes, mangoes (including mango pulp), and other agricultural commodities.

Appreciating IIT Tirupati’s efforts in setting up the centre in collaboration with the MoFPI, Paswan said the Centre is committed to encouraging value addition and entrepreneurship in the food processing sector. He also assured that the government would extend all possible support for the successful completion of the project.

The minister appreciated the detailed proposal presented by IIT Tirupati director and the state government’s food processing secretary and lauded the initiative’s potential to strengthen the local economy.

Speaking at the event, MLA Sudhir Reddy praised IIT Tirupati for taking proactive steps to engage with local industries and youth. He said the incubation centre would be a game changer for the youth and farming communities of the region.

The MLA also suggested forming an advisory committee with government representatives to study the horticulture and food processing needs of Chittoor and Tirupati districts, and to encourage growth in these sectors.

District collector Venkateswar stated that Andhra Pradesh has made significant progress in the horticulture sector over the past 15 years, contributing around 9.5 per cent to the state’s GDP. He mentioned that Tirupati district alone generates 9.25 per cent of its GDP from horticulture.

He noted that Rayalaseema, once known as a drought-prone region, has undergone a remarkable transformation through horticulture. Along with micro-irrigation methods like drip and sprinkler systems, around 5 to 6 lakh farm ponds have been created with the support of NREGS and as per the Chief Minister’s directives. These efforts have improved groundwater levels, greatly benefiting the horticulture sector, he added.

IIT Tirupati director Prof Satyanarayana explained that the centre was conceived to foster rural entrepreneurs and startups in food processing, especially in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, which are major producers of tomatoes, mangoes, and other fruits.

The facility was established at a cost of Rs 3.95 crore, of which Rs 2.75 crore was provided by the ministry of food processing industries, while IIT Tirupati contributed Rs 1.2 crore from its own resources. To fully equip the centre, an additional Rs 60 lakh is still required.