Community areas to be developed through V-PULL

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam has been selected as one of the 24 cities globally under the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2025–2026 Mayors Challenge and as part of it, community areas in the city will be developed through the V-PULL (Visakha–Prajamukhi Urban Living Lab) initiative.

Highlighting this, Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Ketan Garg stated that under the V-PULL initiative, GVMC will focus on the development of community areas. The Commissioner assured that all necessary infrastructure facilities will be provided, climate resilience will be strengthened and appropriate disaster preparedness measures will be implemented. He reiterated that GVMC is committed to developing community areas.

During his inspection at Shiv Ganesh Nagar, Vasavanipalem and Vasanthapalli, the Commissioner interacted with fishermen families and discussed the required basic infrastructure and environmentally sustainable development measures for the area. Meanwhile, residents brought several issues to the Commissioner’s notice, including problems related to sanitation, drinking water, roads, drainage, electricity and pollution control. They requested the development of a green belt in the area to enhance greenery.

In response, Ketan Garg stated that their issues will be looked into at the earliest. Later, the Commissioner instructed zonal commissioner Shivaprasad to submit a comprehensive report on the required infrastructure and development works to be taken up in Shiv Ganesh Nagar and Vasanthapalli. Later, the Commissioner played cricket with the locals in the area.