Complaint lodged against former Andhra assembly speaker Siva Prasada Rao's son

Narra Ramesh on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Guntur district Sattanapalli town police alleging that Kodela Sivaram, son of former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, was not paying the liquor debt of worth Rs 1.30 crore. Narra Ramesh of Ganapavaram village in Rajupalem mandal is a liquor trader.

The complaint who reportedly belongs to TDP claimed that Sivaram'a father Siva Prasada Rao, who contested from Sattanapalli constituency in the last general elections, had taken Rs 1.30 crore worth of liquor to distribute and had not paid cash.

He accused Sivaram of threatening to kill him if asked for money. He was accused of obstructing authority from 2015 to 2019 and illegally collecting cash from liquor merchants. However, Sivaram is yet to respond to Ramesh's complaint.

Earlier, there have been allegations against Sivaram and his sister in the past as well. Police have registered cases after some people complained against them. It was in this backdrop that Siva Prasad Rao committed suicide. And now the allegations against Sivaram has created a stir.