Complete arrangements by March 9, officials told

Chittoor: Collector and Returning Officer for Prakasam–Nellore–Chittoor districts Teachers and Graduate Constituencies MLC elections M Harinarayanan declared that all the arrangements for the polls should be completed before March 9 at any cost.





Steps should be taken for conducting the ensuing polls in an effective manner for which the police should deploy adequate staff in the districts of Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla, he said. Holding a video-conference with the DROs and RDOs of the six districts on Tuesday, he reiterated that the Election Commission has been monitoring the developments of the ensuing polls in the six districts and the entire election machinery should be geared up for attending the election assignments without any lapses and failure.





Harinarayanan said that eight candidates are in the fray for Teachers' constituency and 22 in Graduates' constituency. Above 3.81 lakh graduates are expected to exercise their franchise in Graduates constituency election whereas 27,600 teachers in teachers constituency poll.There will be 176 polling stations for Teachers' constituency election and 433 for Graduates' constituency election. As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, webcasting should be facilitated at all the polling stations besides providing all facilities like water, power and others, he said.





The Returning Officer said that all the revenue divisional officers in the six districts should invariably visit the polling stations to review the arrangements well in advance. Steps should be taken for procuring ballot boxes without any delay and close monitoring should be ensured at the reception, distribution and counting centres. Election for Teachers and Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 13 and counting of votes would take place on March 16. By March 21, the entire process of the elections would be completed, he added.Chittoor DRO Rajesekhar , RDO Dr.Renuka and others were present .



