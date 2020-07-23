Complete construction of 2.3 lakh houses at Guntur: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and Jana Sena Party leaders protested at Kanna Lakhsminirayana's residence in Guntur on Wednesday demanding the state government to distribute houses which were constructed with Central funds for poor and ready for occupation immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanna Lakshminarayana said that still 2.3 lakh houses were under construction in the state. He demanded the government to complete the construction of houses which were under construction and demanded action against those who committed irregularities in construction of houses allotted for poor.

He alleged that corruption in acquiring the land proposed for house sites to be distributed for poor. He welcomed High Court judgment reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner.



Former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, BJP state legal cell convenor Jupudi Ranja Raju, state secretary T Venkatesh Yadav were among those participated.