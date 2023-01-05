Complete construction of 5L houses by Ugadi: Minister Jogi Ramesh

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh ordered officials concerned to complete the construction of five lakh houses which has been taken up under the scheme 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu' by Ugadi.

He organised a meeting with all the Housing department officials to review the progress of the housing activity in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed the officials to complete the construction works by fixing targets in every district. He further asked them to create history in the country by celebrating the house opening ceremony on a single day and added that by the opening of 5 lakh houses, around 20 lakh beneficiaries' family members would be happy. The Minister asked the officials to strive to achieve the set targets.

''The housing programme which fulfils the dream of the poor must be expedited. Every employee from ground level to senior officers has to take special care in completing the construction of houses. Arrange loan facilities to the beneficiaries by making members as groups. Every beneficiary is to be given Rs 35,000 bank loan with low interest. Authorities should make necessary arrangements in this regard," the Minister informed. He further ordered Sachivalayam engineering assistants and housing staff to be accessible to the beneficiaries.

Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain claimed that the government was giving top priority to the housing sector and asked officials to achieve the set goals. He further said that quality of works must be ensured and right from the AE to the Collector should work hard relentlessly to complete the constructions. Housing Department Managing Director Lakshmi Sha, CE GV Prasad, all housing heads of districts and superintendents participated.