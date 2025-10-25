Complete construction of barrier by Dec: Collector

Narasapuram (PM Lanka) WestGodavari District Collector Chadalawada Nagarani directed the officials to complete the construction of a barrier at Pedda Mainavani Lanka, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s adopted village, on a war footing by December 2025 to prevent sea erosion.She conducted a surprise inspection of the construction work of the sea erosion control embankment, which was constructed within one-kilometre radius at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore with CSR funds provided by the Union Minister at the village.She advised the contractors to bring any difficulties to the notice of the district administration immediately to complete the construction expeditiously. She said that the construction work of the embankment, which was started in the first phase, is in progress within a radius of 400 metres.She said that the work is ongoing with the aim of completing the entire work by December.

Later, in view of the harsh weather, she personally inspected the situation in the coastal area. She advised the fishermen not to go fishing and if they have already gone fishing, to return to the shore. She advised people and fishermen to be alert due to the incessant rains.Narasapuram RDO Dasiraju, Union Finance Minister PRO P Mohan Rao, Irrigation Department EE Satyanarayana, In-charge Tahsildar NSSV Prasad, District Fire Department Officer B Srinivasa Rao, contractors, and others were present on theoccasion.