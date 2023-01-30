Complete govt buildings construction by March 31: ZP Chairman

Chittoor: Despite the instructions from the government to complete the construction of buildings on war footing, the concerned official machinery and the engineering personnel have been failed to achieve the set targets, stated ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu. Stringent disciplinary action would be initiated if they failed to complete the construction of government buildings on or before March 31 at any cost, he warned.

Presiding over the Zilla Praja Parishad Standing Committee meeting held at ZP Meeting Hall on Sunday, he reiterated that the government has sanctioned the needful funds for the construction of the buildings with a mission to ensure transparent and effective services to public. Out of 1,027 grama sachivalayam buildings, 558 were completed so far. Likewise 441 Rythu Bharosa buildings were completed out of 944 sanctioned.

Similarly, 203 YSR Health Clinic buildings were finished out of 203 sanctioned. The progress of construction of the government buildings in the district was highly disappointing, he stated. Out of 182 digital library buildings sanctioned to the district, only one building was completed, he regretted. All the government buildings should come up on or before March-end, the chairman said. ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy has enlisted the progress of various departments in the district.