Complete Gundrevula, Vedavathy project works, demands TDP leader Somisetty Venkateswarlu

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool Parliamentary president Somisetty Venkateswarlu demanded the government to immediately take up the construction works of Gundrevula and Vedavathy projects in Kurnool district.

In a media conference on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has made several promises during his padayatra. Unfortunately, Jagan after coming to power, has forgotten all his promises given to the people of state.

He said that the Chief Minister was showing stepmotherly attitude towards irrigation and drinking water projects.

Stating Gundrevula and Vedavathy were neglected in the state, he said if the projects were completed over 20 tmcft of water could be saved and allocated for both the drinking and irrigation needs of Kurnool district. However, the Chief Minister was least bothered to speak or take initiatives to complete the projects, alleged the TDP leader.

He said it is very unfortunate that despite having 14 MLAs and 2 MPs, the district was facing great injustice. No one is least bothered to speak or take to the notice of the Chief Minister to address the issue, he pointed out.

He appealed to the people to realise the facts and exert pressures on the MLAs and MPs to get justice. He also suggested the people to stage protests in front of the houses of MLAs and MPs till the construction of Gudrevula and Vedavathy projects.