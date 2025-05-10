Complete house constructions early, officials told

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has instructed officials to set weekly targets and closely supervise housing construction projects to ensure clear progress.

She conducted a special meeting with relevant officials regarding the housing scheme at the Grievance Hall at Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that since the State government has decided to conduct mass house-warming ceremonies on June 12, officials must ensure that housing construction in the district meets the targeted completion dates. She specifically directed officials to focus on Option 3 and the Prime Minister Jan Man housing construction. The Collector informed that the Prime Minister’s Office is directly monitoring the progress of the PM Jan Man housing projects.

Ansariya issued guidelines to officials to ensure that beneficiaries use the additional financial assistance provided by the government exclusively for house construction. She warned that MPDOs who take housing department work lightly would not be tolerated, and asked special officers at the mandal level to pay greater attention to this matter.

The meeting was attended by Housing PD Srinivasa Prasad, ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, special officers of mandals, municipal commissioners, MPDOs, Housing EEs, DEEs, and AEEs.