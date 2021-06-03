Complete land survey by June 2023: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey in the State by June 2023.

During the review meeting conducted on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the works of Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Raksha Survey programmes are running at slow pace due to prevailing Covid situation and instructed the officials to expedite the works and complete them in the stipulated time.

Stating that the registration process should be continued in Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite comprehensive land survey in urban areas and provide all the required facilities for it. "Once the survey is completed, clear titles will be given and there will not be a chance for land disputes," he said.

He said Village/ Ward Secretariats should be prepared to provide all types of services to people. They should ensure all types of certificates, including birth and death certificates, be provided to people in Village and Ward secretariats. "The training programme manuals of staff should be made available in digital format so that they can download them anytime and clear their doubts," the CM said.

He further said user manual and frequently asked questions should be made available to staff in digital format. He said all the training activities of secretariat's staff should be made available in digital format and a digital library should be made available.

The officials said they have set up 70 base stations till now and they are working with complete accuracy. They said they will set up more ground stations with the help of the Survey of India and by deploying drones.

Regarding the land survey in urban local bodies, the officials of Municipal department informed the Chief Minister that they have started survey at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

They said the survey will be conducted in 41 towns and cities in phase 1 from June 2021 to January 2022, phase 2 will begin in February 2022 in 42 towns and cities and will be completed by October 2022 and phase 3 will begin in November 2022 in 41 towns and cities and will be completed by April 2023.