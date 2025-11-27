Complete NH works ahead of Pushkarams, officials told

Rajamahendravaram: MP Daggubati Purandeswari directed officials to complete the NH-365BB Upgradation Package-II works within the stipulated time, keeping in view the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Purandeswari said she would personally take responsibility for coordinating with the Central Government regarding necessary permissions, technical clearances, and release of funds. She asked officials to prepare proposals in case any design or construction modifications are required. She urged the State government, district administration, and project agencies to work in close coordination to speed up the project.

While stressing the importance of the project, the MP said the 44.845-km road stretch under Package-II, from Buttayagudem to LND Peta, Pattiseema, and Kovvur will greatly benefit the public and are especially crucial for the district during the upcoming Pushkarams. District collector Kirti Chekuri said suggestions made by public representatives would be formally recorded and immediately forwarded to the concerned departments. She informed that the process of acquiring 74.055 acres required for Package-II in East Godavari district is being expedited.

Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao suggested dividing the work into segments to accelerate progress. Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balakrishna said simultaneous works on both ends of the project would double the pace. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy stressed the need to maintain strict quality standards for road expansion, bridges, culverts, and bypasses. MLC Somu Veerraju, Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, District Revenue Officer T Sitharama Murthy, NH Project Director B Krishnamurthy, RDOs R Krishna Naik and Rani Sushmitha, Additional SP AV Subbaraaju, Irrigation SE K Gopinath participated in the review meeting.