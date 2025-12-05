Telangana minister announces housewarming of Indiramma houses soon

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that three lakh Indiramma houses are currently under construction in various stages across the state. Speaking to the media at the Telangana Secretariat, he revealed that one lakh of these homes are expected to be ready for housewarming soon, with plans to complete the housewarming for all three lakh houses by March next year.

Minister Reddy also outlined plans for the second phase of the Indiramma housing project, which is set to commence in April 2024. He added that a strategy has been developed for constructing Indiramma houses in core urban areas, with plans for ground-plus-four buildings aimed at providing housing for the underprivileged.

In addition, the minister announced that houses will be built in all directions adjacent to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), with a target of constructing 10,000 houses in each location. These homes will be offered to middle-class families under a no-profit, no-loss scheme. Detailed plans for the urban housing initiative will be unveiled at an upcoming global summit.