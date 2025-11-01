Complete pending applications under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed officials to speed up the process of clearing pending applications under Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme.

Along with DRO Narasimhulu, he held a video conference with RDOs, Tahsildars, Mandal Agriculture Officers, VROs, and VAOs at the Collectorate here on Friday, to review the status of pending web land corrections related to the scheme.

The Collector said applications received from farmers are pending at Tahsildar login level due to issues such as incomplete KYC, Aadhaar not linked to bank accounts, mutation errors, and incorrect Aadhaar details. As of now, 57,096 applications remain pending across the district, affecting direct cash transfer to eligible farmers.

He instructed officials to complete all web land corrections through the Tahsildar login. Farmers can get these corrections done free of cost, and VROs and VAOs should create awareness about this.

Collector Venkateswar informed that under Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, the state government will release the second installment in November and the third installment in January. He urged officials to identify eligible farmers to ensure they receive the benefits. Once the pending corrections are completed, funds will be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts. He also asked Tahsildars, VROs, and VAOs in mandals with higher pendency to finish the process within a week and instructed RDOs to personally monitor the web land correction progress.

The Collector further directed that VROs complete the crop booking process and ensure super-check works are done promptly. He added that the completion of AP Farmer Registration will also enable farmers to receive PM Kisan funds directly into their accounts.

District Agriculture Officer Prasad, Assistant Agriculture Officer Dhananjaya Reddy, District Cooperative Officer Nagavardanamma were present.