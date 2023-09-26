Complete prioritised govt buildings construction by Oct 30: Arun

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu has stated that the Spandana and the Jaganannaku Chebudam programmes provide a hope to the common man and are the connecting link between people and government.



Addressing officials and people on the ocassion, Arun Babu asked officials to apply their mind on finding quality solutions to people’s grievances. It is a flagship programme of the government where chief minister himself is presiding over its review meeting at the state-level. If a petition is reopened, top priority should be given to it and it should be enquired into it by a senior official. The grievance must be attended to within the fixed time frame. The collector pointed out that a lot of petitions were pending in mandals and these grievances must be settled on a fast track mode.

The collector also called upon engineering personnel to ensure that all prioritised government buildings construction must be completed by October 30.

Village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa centre buildings and YSR health clinics must be completed by October 30, he reiterated and added they must be handed over to the concerned departments immediately after completion.

Bills should be uploaded relating to contractors, who completed it and update payments by clearing all bills. Of the 833 buildings taken up, 466 are in various stages of construction while 367 buildings have been completed and handed over to concerned departments. The MPDOs should monitor quality of buildings. Similarly housing programme too should be monitored regularly.

Meanwhile 280 petitions have been received from the people.

Among those who attended include CPO Vijay Kumar, housing PD Chandramouli, DMHO Dr Krishna Reddy and others.