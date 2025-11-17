Complete roads construction on time: Narayana

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana directed the officials to complete construction of seven major master plan roads leading to Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport by the time the airport becomes operational.

Reviewing the progress of various development works being undertaken by Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at the conference hall here on Sunday, the Minister said the works should be completed within the stipulated time avoiding any delay and the contractors engaged should strictly follow the timelines. He advised to overcome obstacles in the construction of master plan roads and complete them at the earliest.

Narayana instructed the officials to complete some of the infrastructure works in MIG layouts by the end of December and rest of the works by the end of February 2026. The master plan modification should be completed by November, he added.

Further, the officials were instructed to speed up scrutiny of LRS / BPS applications so that steps would be taken to provide financial support to the organisation. The status of theme-based cities, land pooling and PPP projects in 120 acres in Kothavalasa and 80 acres in Sontyam was enquired on the occasion.

Minister Narayana directed the officials to initiate the construction of a 50-storeyed iconic building soon.

Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg, Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath, Joint Commissioner K Ramesh, secretary P Murali Krishna, chief planning officer V Shilpa, chief engineer M Vinay Kumar, senior officials of GVMC and heads of departments participated in the review meeting.