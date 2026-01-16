Instagram Empowers Creators to Go Global with Local Voice Translations and Fonts

Users can now use Meta AI to translate reels into Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi, in addition to Hindi, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. While this was announced in November 2025, the feature to translate, dub, and lip sync reels into more Indian languages is rolling out to everyone today.

At the exclusive ‘House of Instagram’ event in Mumbai, two new updates were shared from Instagram that not only underline India’s importance for Meta but also further the possibilities for creators to reach new audiences.

Meta AI Translations Expand To Five New Indian Languages on Instagram & Facebook

In the coming months, users will soon be able to use Meta AI to translate reels in five new Indian languages, helping you discover more entertaining content from across India and around the world. In October, we launched the ability for creators to dub and lip-sync their reels into and out of English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese, helping them reach more people globally. Now, the same capability will soon be available in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.









How will this work?

Creators can use Meta AI to transform their reels, making them sound and look fluent in some of the world’s most spoken languages, helping them reach more people globally and grow an international audience. When turned on, the tool preserves the sound and tone of your voice, so your reels feel authentically you. You can also choose to enable the lip syncing feature, which syncs the translated audio to your mouth’s movements, so it looks like you’re actually speaking the language.

New Indian Fonts Available on Edits

Additionally, creators can now use new Indian fonts in Edits. So you’ll now be able to style your text and captions with Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts, in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. This update will roll out on Android in the coming days.

















How will this work? Within your editing timeline, head to “Text” in the bottom tools tray.

From there, click on the “Aa” icon, where you’ll see the list of fonts available.

If your device is already set to Devanagari or Bengali-Assamese, these fonts will be selected by default in the font tab. If not, slightly swipe down when you’re on the “all fonts” tab to filter your fonts by language. These new updates follow a spree of other features launched in the past month to benefit creators. This includes the ability to restyle your photos and videos in Instagram Stories and make edits—big or small—using Meta AI. There are also new features in Edits, such as bulk editing captions, reversing your videos, using lip sync to bring your photos to life, and access to 400 more sound effects.





