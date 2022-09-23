Complete second phase of Srinivasa Sethu works by Sept 26: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Thursday inspected the ongoing Srinivasa Sethu flyover works. Accompanied by District Collector Venkataramana Reddy and SP Parameswar Reddy, the EO inspected the construction works of the approach road connecting Karakambadi road with the flyover at Leelamahal junction in the city and also the works from the junction to Vasavi Bhavan on Kapilatheertham road.

The EO directed the construction company and Corporation officials to complete the second phase works by September 26 so as to inaugurate it by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is scheduled to visit Tirumala-Tirupati on September 27 to participate in various official programmes including presentation of Vasthrams on behalf of state government to Lord Venkateswara, on the occasion of Brahmotsavams. The

EO along with the TTD and Corporation officials went around the flyover under construction

covering Karakambadi road to Leela Mahal circle and from there to Vasavi Bhavan on Kapilathirtham road in the city. It may be noted here that the first phase of the work covering a 2 km stretch of the flyover from APSRTC bus stand to Kapilatheertham road was already completed and thrown open to public easing traffic congestion to some extent in the city.

It is needless to say that the inauguration of second phase of Srinivasa Sethu, linking Karakambadi road with the flyover will further ease traffic congestion in the pilgrim city.

The remaining works of the flyover i.e. linking Renigunta road and the works between Ramanuja circle and RTC bus stand is expected to be completed in the third phase by December-end. TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, Joint collector Balaji, Municipal commissioner Anupama Anjali , TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Municipal Corporation Superintendent Engineer Mohan and AFCONS manager Rangaswami were also present.