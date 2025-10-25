Comprehensive probe underway, says HM

Kurnool: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha described the Kurnool bus accident as “deeply unfortunate” and assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine its cause.

Addressing a joint press conference with transport minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy here on Friday, she said the private travels bus, which was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, met with a fatal accident near Chinnatekur village between 3 am and 3.15 am.

According to preliminary reports, the bus collided with an oncoming motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 20 metre, triggering sparks that led to a massive blaze. The fire engulfed the bus within minutes, killing 19 people, 17 adults and two children.

The minister said that after receiving the first alert at 3.21 am, police and fire services rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior officials were immediately informed, and public representatives reached the site by 6.30 am to assist with relief efforts. Of the 45 people onboard — 39 adults, four children, and two unidentified — 27 passengers, including both drivers, managed to escape.

Those who perished included six people from Andhra Pradesh, six from Telangana, and others from Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Forensic experts have deployed 10 DNA analysis teams, four blast and physical examination units, and two chemical analysis teams to help identify the victims. The deceased biker was identified as Shiva Shankar (24) of Thandrapadu village. Both bus drivers have been detained for questioning.

Anitha said that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible and that the probe would examine all possible causes, including negligence and technical faults. The state government will form a high-power committee with officials from the transport, police, and revenue departments to draft a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate bus speeds and improve safety standards on highways.

Transport minister Ram Prasad Reddy termed the tragedy “heart-wrenching” and revealed that new buses are being equipped with automatic fire alarm systems. However, the accident bus, being seven years old, lacked such a mechanism. He said this was the third major bus fire on national highways and that talks are ongoing with the Transport ministers of Telangana and Karnataka and the Union ministry of road transport and highways to frame joint safety guidelines.

Chief Minister Naidu announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for each deceased from Andhra Pradesh and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Telangana and Karnataka governments have also agreed to extend compensation to victims from their states.

Later, both ministers visited the accident site, interacted with officials, and met the injured at Kurnool Government General Hospital, directing doctors to provide the best possible treatment. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, FSL director G Paul Raju, DIG (Rayalaseema Range) Koya Praveen and several MLAs accompanied them.