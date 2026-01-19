Service activities mark TDP founder’s death anniversary

Ongole: The TDP observed the 30th death anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister, Dr Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, with various programmes across the Ongole town on Sunday.

TDP state Vice-President and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao led the commemorative events, beginning with a blood donation camp where 140 people voluntarily participated. A modernised statue of NTR at Addanki Bus Stand was unveiled jointly by Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Ongole parliamentary constituency president and Kanigiri MLA Ugra Narasimha Reddy, alongside Janardhana Rao.

Following a rally on a campaign vehicle, tributes were paid at the local MLA’s office, where a mass feeding programme served over 12,000 people. Senior TDP leaders, committee members, party workers, and supporters participated in the event. Meanwhile, the Gundlakamma Samajika Sahitya Seva Samakhya and Sivam Foundation organised various service programmes at the Sivam Orphanage.

Chairperson of DJR Trust, and Ongole MLA’s wife Damacharla Naga Satyalatha, Suryasri Trust Founder Mandava Muralikrishna, GSSSS Chairman Mandava Subbarao, Sivam Foundation chairman Gollapudi Srihari, and others participated in the programme and paid rich tributes to NTR.