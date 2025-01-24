Conditions of OBCs are yet to improve: Chinta

Srikakulam: Fate and status of other backward classes (OBC) is yet to improve in the country and their percentage is only five at higher positions though the OBCs have 27 per cent reservations, said former Union minister and Congress party senior leader Dr Chinta Mohan.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he expressed serious concern over condition of OBCs and apathy of main political parties on development of OBCs.

He said it is high time to unite OBCs, SCs and STs to achieve political power. He found fault with the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on classification of SCs category-wise. He also demanded the AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to cancel one-man commission headed by R R Mishra constituted to study and receive opinions on SC classification.

Sub-categorisation of SCs is not scientific and it will lead to more serious consequences in future Chinta Mohan warned.

He demanded both TDP and YSRCP high commands to announce a candidate from OBC category for chief minister post for next elections. He accused BJP leaders of “acting as brokers” to sell costly Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP) lands to corporates.