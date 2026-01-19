Condolences pour in for surgeon Adinarayana Rao

Visakhapatnam: Renowned orthopedic surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao (87) passed away at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A footballer, he was born in Bhimavaram to freedom fighters and earned a great reputation as an ortho-surgeon.

He served polio patients belonging to weaker sections and won several awards in his six decades of remarkable service.

He was married to Sasiprabha, former Superintendent of King George Hospital.

Dr Adinarayana Rao was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022. A number of people offered condolences to the mortal remains of Dr Adinarayana Rao and offered solace to the bereaved family, including MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, among others.