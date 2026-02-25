Conduct Census in a responsible manner: Collector

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to conduct the Population Census 2027, in a most responsible and transparent manner as it is constitutional.

The Collector participated as a chief guest in the three-day training programme on Population Census-2027 scheduled from 24-2-2026 to 26-2-2026 being held at Narayana Engineering College in the city here on Tusday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Population Census 2027 will be conducted in 2 phases. He detailed that in the first phase, house listing will take place and later Census will take place.

While detailing Population Census, Shukla said that the Census conducted once in 10 years. However, now it is taking place after 2011. While saying that Nellore is in 5th place related to developmental activities, the Collector urged the staff performing Population Census 2027 to strive to place Nellore in the first place. Joint Collector M Venkateswarlu, DRO Vijayakumar and others were present.