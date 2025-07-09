Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed officials to organise the upcoming Mega Parents-Teachers Meeting 2.0 on July 10 in a prestigious and flawless manner across all government and private schools, as well as junior colleges in the district.

Addressing officials in a teleconference on Tuesday with sub-collectors, RDOs, constituency and mandal special officers, MPDOs, tahsildars, municipal commissioners and education officers, the Collector emphasised the importance of inviting public representatives, parents and alumni to the programme.

He instructed that only the approved event backdrop be used, and that uniforms, saplings, and holistic report cards be distributed to all educational institutions by the afternoon of July 9. The Collector also ordered seamless arrangements, including midday meals, public address systems, school beautification, and tents.

The Collector also reviewed complaints under the “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme related to Aadhaar linking errors, ration card issues, and land ownership discrepancies, and directed officials to resolve all such grievances by Tuesday evening. He insisted that no eligible beneficiary under the scheme should be missed and instructed the Joint Collector and tahsildars to coordinate efforts for comprehensive redressal of complaints.

In regard to the P4 Policy, the Collector stressed the need to complete the adoption of 50,701 “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (Golden Families) within 10 days. He suggested forming village- and mandal-level committees to identify and support these families not only financially, but also by enabling employment, educational guidance, and livelihood opportunities.

Industrialists, professionals and employees were encouraged to come forward and contribute to the initiative. On the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, the Collector expressed concern over low implementation - only 652 of the 8,483 registered applications have been completed. He ordered power department officials to expedite progress and directed the SE of SPDCL to issue show-cause notices to AEs in six mandals who showed zero progress.

With the onset of the monsoon, the Collector instructed Panchayat Raj officials to focus on sanitation and drinking water chlorination in villages. He emphasised frequent cleaning of water tanks, preventing seasonal diseases, and ensuring daily waste collection from every household. The DPO was asked to collect daily implementation reports.

Additionally, irrigation officials and tahsildars were directed to check the strength of tank bunds in preparation for water release into KC Canal and LLC.

Finally, as per directions from the Election Commission of India, BLO training must be completed between July 8 and 17. The Collector instructed EROs to ensure all BLOs are trained as per the prescribed SOP.

The teleconference was attended by Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, RDOs Sandeep Kumar and Bharat Naik, District Education Officer Samuel Paul and others.