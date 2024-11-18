Conference on lung health held in Anantapur

Anantapur: For the first time, a conference focused on lung health, ‘Lung Talks’, was held in Rayalaseema to raise awareness among medical professionals about lung-related issues. Organised under the joint auspices of KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur and KIMS Saveera, this one-day event had attracted a substantial gathering of doctors, medical students and postgraduate students from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The conference covered a wide array of topics, including diagnosis, treatment approaches and complex conditions related to lung health, such as Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), TB and lung cancer. Sessions provided in-depth insights into why these issues occur, available diagnostic tests, and modern treatment methods. Advanced topics like flexible and rigid bronchoscopy, Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) - radial and linear, cryotherapy, thoracoscopy, and ventilator settings were also demonstrated practically to enhance understanding of these techniques. Additionally, guidelines on ventilator support and the appropriate use of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) for severe lung issues were discussed in detail.

This event was guided by KIMS Hospitals CMD Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao and KIMS Saveera Hospital MD SV Kishore Reddy. Expert pulmonologists including Dr N Subhakar from KIMS Kondapur, Dr Yashovardhan Mangishetti and Dr Ravishankar from KIMS Saveera, presented various medical protocols and highlighted the significant advancements in treating lung issues.