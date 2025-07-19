  • Menu
Cong flays CM over false claims on Handri-Neeva project
Kurnool: AICC member and Kurnool District Congress in-charge J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav has strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly making false claims about the completion of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Yadav accused the Chief Minister of taking undue credit for a project that was significantly developed during the previous Congress regimes. Yadav stated that it was late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister and widely regarded as a pro-farmer leader, who ensured that nearly 90% of the canal work was completed during his tenure. He further noted that in 2012, during N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s term as CM, the trial run of the canal was successfully conducted. Former Agriculture Minister Dr N Raghuveera Reddy also undertook a Padayatra from Malyala to Jeedipalli Reservoir as part of the canal’s inauguration efforts, releasing water along the route.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to the Malyala Lift Irrigation Scheme, Yadav questioned the government’s sincerity towards Rayalaseema‘s development. He pointed out that though tenders were issued for 80 km of canal repairs, only desilting and minor clearing were done without concrete lining.

