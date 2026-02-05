Cong protected MGNREGA workers: Sharmila

Kothacheruvu: A public meeting addressed by YS Sharmila Reddy as part of the Employment Guarantee Protection Yatra received an encouraging response from people of the Puttaparthi Assembly constituency at Kotacheruvu.

Speaking at the gathering, Sharmila Reddy asserted that the Congress party alone has stood by MGNREGA workers and safeguarded their rights. She alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to weaken the economic security of employment guarantee labourers by diluting the scheme.

Emphasising the legacy of the programme, she said the name of Mahatma Gandhi must continue to be associated with the employment guarantee scheme and added that the Congress would continue its struggle until the scheme is implemented in its true spirit.

She assured farmers, agricultural labourers and the people of Andhra Pradesh that the Congress party would remain a constant support system for them in protecting livelihoods and social security.

Addressing the meeting, KS Shanawaz and Dadireddy Madhusudan Reddy alleged that injustices being committed by the BJP in the State were being questioned only by the Congress party. They said Sharmila Reddy was courageously raising people’s issues and confronting the BJP on behalf of the poor and working classes.

The leaders claimed that no other political party had the resolve to question policies adversely affecting rural labourers and farmers, and reiterated that the Congress would continue to fight for employment security and fair wages.