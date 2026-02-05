Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India can anticipate the legal agreement, which will allow it to reduce tariffs on US goods as well, bymid-March.

Adding clarity to aspects of the India- US trade deal that were being questioned, Mr Goyal said on Thursday that it was the “ first tranche ” of a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. The minister also said that the common statement on the pact will come in “ coming 4- 5 days ”.

“ I’ll give you the precise date. It'll be issued perhaps by the middle of this month, ” he added.

Mr Goyal’s advertisement came Thursday at the event for subscribing the terms of reference for the India- GCC FTA. “ Our orders for US aircraft and machine etc will alone cross$ 100 billion, ” he said. This marks India’s ramped up profitable cooperation with Washington.

India and the US began addresses on a bilateral India US trade deal after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in February 2025.

The commerce clerk Rajesh Agrawal also spoke about the tariff structure that would be used by both India US joint statement. “ Their tariffs are administrative tariffs. Ours are MFN tariffs. So( India’s) MFN tariff reduction will only be after the legal agreement is inked, ” he said.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had blazoned the trade deal on a phone call on February 2.

Mr Goyal addressed questions over the trade pact raised by Lok Sabha MPs. He said that addresses have been passing for nearly a time at different situations. ” Our mediators have been working at colorful situations for about a time.