Payal Rajput opens up on industry pressures

Actress Payal Rajput, known for her impactful performances in films such as RX100, RDX Love, and Mangalavaram, has once again spoken candidly about the challenges she has faced in the film industry. In a recent post on social media platform X, the actress revealed that there have been moments when people wanted her to quit, but she remains determined to continue her journey.

Sharing her thoughts, Payal wrote that while she occasionally questions herself, she is reminded of the hard work she has put in over the past 12 years. She stated that even if failure comes her way, giving up is not an option for her. The post quickly drew attention for its honesty and resilience.

This is not the first time Payal has addressed industry realities. Last year, she openly spoke about nepotism and favoritism overshadowing talent in cinema. Describing acting as one of the toughest professions, she highlighted the daily uncertainty actors face and expressed concern over opportunities often going to those with influential backgrounds. She admitted there were moments of doubt when she wondered if dedication and effort were enough to stand out in a system dominated by privilege, underlining her statement with the hashtag #Struggleisreal.

On the work front, Payal Rajput remains busy with several upcoming projects. She is currently working on the Telugu film VenkataLachimi, directed by Muni and planned for a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. She also plays the female lead opposite Legend Saravanan in his second Tamil film, directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, and featuring Shaam and Andrea in key roles.

The big-budget project, inspired by real-life events and set against the backdrop of Thoothukudi, promises a high-octane action experience. With music by Gibran and cinematography by S. Venkatesh, the film is progressing steadily, reaffirming Payal Rajput’s resolve to move forward despite industry hurdles.